As the proud representative of the 2nd Congressional District of Kansas, I am fully committed to serving the needs of all my constituents. Whether you voted for me or not, I am here to serve you – I pledge that I will always be a constituent-first Congressman. In addition to working on passing legislation, my priority and representational duty is to provide constituent services.
Constituent services are near and dear to my heart. I began my career in public service proudly working as a District Representative for former Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins where I was able to work directly with constituents and address their concerns. That rewarding experience instilled a deep appreciation for how significant of an impact congressional offices can make when they actively support the communities they represent. I will draw on those lessons throughout my time in office to guarantee my constituents are receiving the best possible representation.
To address constituent issues directly, we are rolling out a comprehensive mobile office hours schedule to help meet the needs of our constituents across the entire District. These mobile hours will increase accessibility and help deliver on the important work our team is doing. Moving forward, we will visit every county in the District at least once per month.
Countless Kansans deal with federal agencies on any given day. If you’re struggling to get an answer from a federal agency in a timely fashion, or if you feel you have been treated unfairly, our office may be able to help resolve a problem or get you the information you need. Common reasons for reaching out are to seek information about the federal government, obtain a missing record, assist with immigration matters, or ask questions related to passport processing, social security applications, veteran issues, or other federal benefits. Constituent benefits for my congressional office include grant assistance, educational internship opportunities, K-12 student art competition participation, and aid with Washington D.C. visits, flag requests and U.S. Service Academy nominations. We will always do our absolute best to ensure you receive a fair and efficient response to your problem.
We have two district offices located in Topeka and Pittsburg, KS. Our Topeka District Office is located at 3550 SW 5th Street and can be reached by phone at (785) 205-5253. Our Pittsburg District Office is located at 402 North Broadway Street (Suite B) and can be reached by phone at (620) 308-7450. Please never hesitate to call with questions or to seek additional information. To follow the latest updates from my office, like my Facebook page, follow me on Twitter, and subscribe to my e-newsletter. It is truly my honor to represent you and help in any way I can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.