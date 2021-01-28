To the Editor,
It’s seems that since the city annexed West Ridge in to the city it seems that they can take our tax dollars and spend on all the streets in the city.
I guess they don’t have any money left to fix our streets in West Ridge we even have to pay for the electricity on yard lights to light our streets at night. It seems they might consider spreading some of our tax dollars into our neighborhood at some point in time.
John Smith
Atchison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.