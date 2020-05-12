To the Editor,
When the ordinances of a town shows favoritism to a few residents concerning aggressive dogs (Chows, Rottweilers, etc) being able to run at large and are being exempt to leash laws, the town will run residents out causing a reduction of population and the town will not need as many small time town workers in towns that have already lost 50 percent population in the past 30 years.
The aggressive dogs, being able to run at large are trashing the neighborhoods and the neighbors have a much better chance of being attacked and bitten. It is of utmost importance to maintain the town ordinance laws relating to leash laws and dog tie-up mandates, before a resident is bitten by an aggressive dog.
P.S. I told you so! Town government evidently has a hard time comprehending.
Yours truly,
Terrance R. Hawbaker
Atchison
