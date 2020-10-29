Dear Editor,
It blows my mind how great the good ole boy network works in Atchison.
members in the club can and do get away with anything. They never get fined for trash and weeds or not painting buildings on their properties. They can rent houses that should be condemned. But they have friends.
I was dumb enough to think the government grants to help small businesses survive after being shut down was for small businesses.
Nope. Hair and beauty salons, dog groomers, family - not chain - restaurants, florists, fun antique, junk stores all got denied.
The good ole boys do not want businesses to come here that pays more than minimum wage because they would have to pay higher wages. they are killing the town that supports their lifestyle of looking down on the rest of us.
Sad, just sad.
Please vote - for anyone not in office. the only way things change is change! Don't let the same ole boys keep doing the same ole thing. don't recycle people who lost last time either. They do not change their ways.
Myrna R. McConnaughey
Atchison
