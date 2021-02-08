To the Editor,
The email/ voice mail notification system for NEK Shot-of-Hope coronavirus vaccine appointments is a disaster. I am 68 years old and have several friends over the age of 65. We all took the interest survey and asked to be notified when vaccine appointments were available. These notices were sent electronically on Thursday, Feb. 4. My first notice of the appointments was an email that read, “Appointments are now full for the vaccinations on February 9th and 11th.” At 1:30 AM the following morning, I received another email which read, “COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now available.” This of course was not true; they were all filled. All of my retired friends had similar experiences. Not one of us was notified in time to even have a chance of getting a vaccine appointment. I believe that the title should be changed to the “NEK Not-A-Hope Vaccine.” Under the present electronic system, it would appear that a regular person without inside connections has Not-A-Hope of being vaccinated.
Sincerely,
Dr. Charles Osborn (Ed.D)
Atchison
