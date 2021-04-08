After a long day, the feeling of a cozy bed is so satisfying. But over time, sweat, body oil, and allergens like dust mites can start to build up. The American Cleaning Institute® recommends these steps to keep your bedding clean and comfortable.
Bed sheets and pillowcases should be washed at least every two weeks. If you sweat a lot at night or are more sensitive to dust, once a week is recommended.
While most sheets and pillowcases can be machine washed, some specialty fabrics may require specific cleaning considerations, so always check the fabric care label first. Wash then air dry or tumble dry.
Even with pillowcases, pillows can still harbor dead skin and allergens. To keep pillows at their best, wash them every three months.
Most pillows can be cleaned in the washing machine, but again, you should always read the label first in case the pillows require special care. Foam pillows, for example, often can't be machine washed because the agitation may break up the padding. In this case, if the pillows have removable covers, the covers can be washed according to the instructions on the label.
Generally, pillows can be machine washed on a gentle cycle. Washing two pillows at a time can help keep the washer balanced.
If the label instructions say it's safe to do so, you can machine dry the pillows. Adding a few tennis balls or periodically removing the pillows and fluffing them can help prevent clumping and promote even drying.
Blankets, including the weighted kind, and comforters should be washed monthly. If there's a removable cover, then you can wash the cover monthly and get away with washing the blanket itself two to four times a year.
Always read the label and follow the instructions. Usually, blankets and comforters can be machine washed on a gentle cycle. The capacity of your washer will determine whether this can be done at home or if you'll need to go to a laundromat.
Then machine dry on low heat or lay flat to air dry. Putting a towel in the dryer can help the blanket or comforter dry more evenly. You can also periodically stop the dryer to fluff the blanket or comforter a few times.
If there's a stain, pre-treat it with a stain remover before washing and check to make sure it's entirely gone before machine drying. Also, make sure the comforter is fully dry before using or storing it so it doesn't become susceptible to mildew. Use multiple low heat cycles if necessary.
