Who are you going to vote for? What candidates are you backing? Are you going to endorse anyone? As we get into campaign season, more and more people are asking me my views on the upcoming City Commission elections. While I definitely prefer some candidates over others, it would be inappropriate for me to publicly back anyone. My job is to be able to work with whoever is elected to move our city forward, and I can think of no worse way to do that than by having backed an opponent.
When I was elected two years ago a sitting commissioner endorsed two of my opponents. That sent a loud and clear signal to me that he wanted no part in working together. It also showed that an endorsement doesn’t carry too much weight since I’m the one speaking to you now.
Instead of an endorsement, I’d like to share what I have learned in the last two years about what kind of people seem to make effective leaders. I have been to several trainings, conferences, meetings, summits, you name it, over the last couple years and I have gotten to see many other community leaders in action. It’s not always pretty.
I’ll never forget the first elected official education event that I went to. The League of Municipalities had paid for an expert to come in and speak to commissioners. This expert barely got two words in before the elected officials started lecturing to him instead. Commissioners would raise their hands in theory to ask a question, but would instead let loose with a statement usually after a long preamble about all the great things they were doing. At the end of the session, the only thing I had learned was that I hated being in a large group of elected officials.
Not one of the candidates on the ballot has all the answers or knows everything they need to about municipal government. Not even the incumbents. I certainly don’t. This is a position that requires constant learning. If you enter this role thinking you already know everything about everything you are doomed to fail. The best elected officials are those that are thirsty to learn and always striving to get better. That drive directly translates to how they govern. People working to better themselves are also trying to better their surroundings.
It makes me think of the four stages of competency. The lowest is unconscious incompetence where a person doesn’t even recognize they are performing poorly. Commissioners in this group will usually bluster their way through meetings and lash out when things don’t go their way.
Then there is conscious incompetence where a person recognizes the need for improvement. The name is unflattering, but this is actually the best case scenario for a candidate. No matter how many strengths a person brings to the table there is always room to grow and it is important to have the self-awareness of that fact.
The hope is that then the candidate grows into the next two groups of competence. Conscious competence is where a person becomes good at a given skill but has to work at it. Unconscious competence where a person becomes naturally good at a skill.
City Commission is a position where it is impossible to know how much you don’t know until you are waist deep in it. If a candidate is elected under the impression that they have it all figured out, they will never work to learn more.
As you evaluate at the candidates this fall, look for ones that show an interest in growing and improving. As candidates try to puff themselves up pretending to be the expert in every field, find the ones that are honest about who they are.
I don’t write this to tell you who to vote for but to simply give you the lens that I view the candidates through. Hopefully, you’ll find it helpful as you make your choice this November. As we move closer to Election Day I’ll continue describing the qualities I’ve observed in good leaders in future columns, and if you’d like to share any traits to look for I’d love to hear them.
