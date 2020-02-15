Whether or not the City of Atchison will retire Morrow Park will be decided during Tuesday’s regular commission meeting.
The city has owned and maintained the park since the parcels of land were donated in 1963. Most of the park’s useful life was as a youth baseball field until the construction of the sports complex rendered the field obsolete in 2012.
More recently, part of the park has been used as a community garden.
The issue was discussed during the Feb. 3 meeting, without action taken. City leaders have been discussing the “right-sizing” of city parks for years, as currently the city maintains an abundance of green space — about five times as much as the average community the same size as Atchison.
With so many community needs, leaders have questioned the wisdom of keeping and maintaining a few of the hardly used facilities — preferring to focus the city’s limited resources where more residents can benefit. During the 2018 Community Survey, 66% of respondents supported retiring underutilized parks and facilities so the city can better maintain parks and facilities that are most frequently used.
Other agenda items include the rezoning of 832 Commercial Street to B-4, allowing the potential redevelopment of the structure into an apartment building. The City is also looking to renew the lease with Heartland Ag Aviation as the Fixed Base Operator at the Amelia Earhart Airport. The proposed lease extension would take effect in 2021 and extend to 2026.
After the meeting commissioners will adjourn to a workshop where there will be a code enforcement presentation and a CCLIP grant opportunity discussion.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the City Commission Room.
