I never knew a cup of coffee could be so much fun and inspirational. Those who know Diane Liebsch understand what a treasure they have for the community of Atchison. I had made this date for an interview because I wanted to know more about this lady after reading the story about the dedication of the playground at St. Benedict school.
While I am sure there are many more people I will bump into that are of the Liebsch energy I figured this was a good place to start and boy was I right. The coffee hadn't cooled off before Diane was naming people in the community for me to talk to who are involved in making Atchison the great place that it has become over the past years.
I asked her when she knew that she had this gift of helping others and she hesitated and I teased her that I had to think hard about how I was going to lead off with the interview question that would get her into the mood to talk about herself. People have a hesitancy to talk about themselves so the first question is very important.
When did she know she had the gift of being a teacher? Diane remembered she had a special Earth Day project in 1977. She said the project went extremely well and she kept saying to herself, "what else can I do?" The lesson she learned from that project is to share the vision and empower others to help make it come true. That is a powerful message she has shared with us because those who want to make a difference in Atchison need to empower others to help with the projects.
Vision...that is a powerful word but I asked Diane to give me three things that she would like the community to tackle or have others help to complete the vision. There was no hesitation when she laughed and said a fabric store. Of course, it would need a secondary product(s) to help draw attraction. Secondly is to enhance children's talent outlets for the arts such as music art and writing. We both agreed that writing itself has disappeared. Possibly writing could be enhanced by doing some contests for different grades.
"The art community is extremely strong and we could use them to help encourage art among children," Liebsch said. "The museums do such great shows and do have some smaller venues but I am talking about reaching out beyond our own community."
Both of us stopped to finish up the coffee and stopped to think of what we talked about. She mentioned a lot of other things and people to talk to but I am going to keep that a secret for now. I think you will know if the phone rings and I say, well that is a secret too.
