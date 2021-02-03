Last February, just before the COVID-19 crisis. Vincent Schiffiano, a sophomore at Benedictine College sat in the school cafeteria, having just heard the news that the Value Them Both constitutional amendment had failed. Four republicans, Don Hineman, Tom Phillips, Bill Pannbacker and Jan Kessinger had voted no.
This killed the amendment which was meant to overturn the state supreme court’s decision in Hodes and Nauser v Schmidt, which found a fundamental right to an abortion in the state constitution.
Now, the amendment has been reintroduced and last week it passed the Kansas house, needing only to pass the senate before going on the August 2022 ballot.
Every republican has pledged to vote for the amendment. All, that is except for Senator Dennis Pyle who represents a
large portion of northeast Kansas including Atchison and Hiawatha. Pyle simply did not show up to Topeka on the day the vote was supposed to take place and his whereabouts were unknown for some time. Upon hearing this Schiffiano, now a junior, jumped into action.
He assembled a team of freshmen, Alejandro Calderon, Thomas Doyle, Christopher Ullrich, Molly Rowles and Abby Walterscheid to put pressure on Pyle.
The team spent Friday and Saturday collecting signatures and asking students to call Pyle and urge him to support the amendment. After a full day on Saturday of collecting signatures they had gathered nearly 400 individual petitions signed by Benedictine students.
“The campus is extremely pro life” said Schiffiano “these students are unbelievably
motivated to take action for the pro life cause. Normally several hundred of these students pack up on busses each year and head to Washington DC for the march for life”.
After collecting a stack of petitions, Schiffiano and a friend got in the car and hand delivered the petitions to Pyle’s home north of Hiawatha, an hour from campus.
“We knocked on his door” Schiffiano said “he answered the door and we handed the petitions to him. He seemed surprised and a little defeated.”
“I’ll admit the move was gutsy” said Carmen Payne, a freshman who was involved in the process. “But, it needed to be done”.
The amendment is set to come up for a vote on Thursday in the senate. If Pyle votes yes then it will be placed on the August 2022 ballot.
If the people accept it, it will return Kansas’s abortion laws to their status before the Hodes ruling.
