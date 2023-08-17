While the dead butterfly on your patio might normally prompt you to reach for a broom, the U.S. Geological Survey is asking that you reach for an envelope instead. The agency is calling on Kansas residents to mail in dead butterflies, moths, or skippers to help them find out why our insect populations are declining.

When you step outside on a hot afternoon, you might not think we are running low on bugs. The research, however, shows a different story. Loss of habitat, invasive plant species, and changing weather patterns are putting valuable insect species at risk. We have already lost nearly 10% of our insect species, and new research suggests that an additional 40% of insect species could be extinct within the next couple of decades.