Every year on June 29, the feast of Saints Peter and Paul is celebrated in a special way in Rome, as the feast marks the two apostolic pillars of Christianity. Pilgrims from around the world journey to Rome to celebrate with the pope, who is believed by Catholics to be the direct successor of Peter, the first head of the Church. Many people are also there with their newly appointed bishops who receive their blessing and symbolic stole of a bishop at the Mass on that day in St. Peter’s Basilica. There is a tangible and profound excitement throughout the city with many displays of fireworks that conclude the day’s festivities. Twenty years ago, as a participant in the Rome Renewal Program for Benedictine sisters, I, along with many of the other Benedictines present, experienced the universality of the Church that was both remarkable and amazing. The excitement was real.
While these two saints, first century Jewish men, are linked together as pillars of the church, they could hardly have been less alike. Peter was a rural, Galilean fisherman from Capernaum. Paul, on the other hand, was an urbanite from the Cilician city of Tarsus. Peter, a Palestinian, Aramaic-speaking Jew probably was not literate, only knowing the Hebrew Bible from hearing the Pharisees teaching in the local synagogue. Paul, who knew Greek and Aramaic, along with being able to read Hebrew, studied in Jerusalem with a famous Pharisee, Gamaliel. Peter, we know was married and Paul was either widowed or unmarried. However, both men had remarkable vocation stories and they each have a deep faith in Christ, the Son of the living God, which, in due time, took them to Rome and their martyrdom.
In an important passage from Matthew’s gospel (Matthew 16:13-19), Jesus asks, “Who do you say that I am?” Peter’s confession of faith proclaims Jesus as Messiah, the Anointed One. His declaration was a revelation from God. Jesus’ response is: “You are Peter and upon this rock, I will build my Church.” Peter then receives the keys to the kingdom of heaven which grants him authority and an escape from the power of hell. Nevertheless, when Jesus is facing death and suffering emotional anguish, Peter’s faith fails him. Thus Jesus challenges him: “if you love me, Simon Peter, feed my lambs, feed my sheep.”
We also have a farewell address from St. Paul in his second letter to Timothy. Paul is mindful that persecution/martyrdom is drawing near. His focus is on finishing the race, not necessarily winning it. While keeping the faith, Paul is now awaiting “the crown of righteousness.” Paul gives God credit for all that has been accomplished. He is quite aware that it is God who was his companion, who strengthened and preserved him along the way. Paul ministered to the Gentiles and his letters are a great testimony to this faithfulness from God.
There is no doubt that Peter loved Jesus and followed him to death on a cross. Paul felt himself “poured out like a libation,” living the death of Jesus in his own body so that he might glory in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ. Through both of these apostles, Peter, the rock and Paul the prophet, we have come to know the Lord’s saving power. In an article by Father Columba Stewart, O.S.B., he asks the question: “What are the lessons this feast grants to us? Surely, it is no less than their love, their service, their faithful witness, and their total sacrifice.” Oh yes, and for me, I am grateful for my fond memories of celebrating with other Benedictines and people from all over the world in Rome on this feast.
