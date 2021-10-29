Many non-Catholics probably don't know this, but there is a special ritual in our denomination for giving a church building a "promotion" to what is called a "consecrated church." It doesn't mean that other churches are not blessed and dedicated when they are built, but this is an additional blessing for certain churches that are recognized for their special meaning. Each year, the sisters at Mount St. Scholastica commemorate the date on which our monastery chapel (the small one with the carved choir stalls where we pray each day, not the big one where we have public events) got this special blessing. I'm thinking that you might be hard pressed to find anyone for whom the Dedication of Consecrated Churches is their favorite liturgical feast. Nevertheless, we celebrate it just as we do the feasts of important saints or events in the life of Jesus. Buildings matter. Sometimes they matter too much. Those who bomb a mosque or put swastikas on a synagogue see the building as a much larger symbol of a whole people and their beliefs. I recently saw a picture of the Denver Catholic cathedral with the words "Satan lives here" scrawled on the door, one of 100 attacks on Catholic churches in the U.S. this year.
While these are extreme cases, even Jesus was not immune to a little bit of partisanship, getting into a debate with the Samaritan woman at the well about whose place of worship was in the right place (John 4:19-24). She was surprised that Jesus would speak to her since her people worshipped outside Jerusalem and were considered heretics. Jesus immediately reacted by defending his religion and countered that the Samaritans didn't understand God or the proper worship the way that the Jews did. He insisted that the Jews held the way of true salvation. After a couple of rounds of "we're righter than you are," Jesus realizes her sincerity and arrives at the argument to end all arguments: that everyone who worships in spirit and in truth will be heir to the kingdom of God.
While the sisters have the privilege of worshipping daily in a beautiful consecrated chapel, it was not our first chapel. Our foremothers walked away from other beloved worship spaces, humble as they were, in places where they lived before they came to Atchison, from their chapels on 2nd Street, in St. Cecilia's, and in the previous building where our big chapel now stands. Each old space marked a letting go and each new space marked an unknown future. Our chapel has housed a century of inspiring worship and music, its famous windows gracing cards and books, but has our community actually been any more a beloved people of God than they were the day before in some other space? Wherever we are is to be a place of spirit and truth.
Several times in our history, we have divested ourselves of buildings that have a deep history of memories for many sisters. Those buildings had run their course as we continue to look towards our future. Yet the true spirit is not in the building but in the decades of sisters, students and others who created today's, and tomorrow's, monastic community, or imparted Benedictine values in their families and their lives in the world.
We are in our buildings for as long as they serve us well. We are of our buildings because architecture shapes our interactions and sensory perceptions. But we never are our buildings. We are those people of the promise, called to worship in spirit and in truth, wherever we are, and that is what makes our buildings something worth celebrating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.