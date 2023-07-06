The confirmation of Tar Spot in corn last fall didn’t mean a lot to most producers. It came so late in the season and levels (in most cases) were light enough yield wasn’t affected.

The confirmation of it in late June this season may end up being a different story. As of this writing, the disease has only been confirmed in Doniphan County and across the line in Holt County Missouri and Richardson County Nebraska. While that’s a positive, it also means the areas surrounding those counties could soon see disease pressure as well.