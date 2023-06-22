The start of the growing season can be an exciting time. Grass greens up. We might be getting ready to put cattle out on grass or are looking ahead to haying season.

Mid-summer is sometimes a different story. It’s hot. Ticks attack from below and mosquitos from above. Regularly checking pastures might get replaced with the busyness of haying. After haying, the busyness of hauling water or moving livestock to other grass means we don’t return to those hayfields like we did earlier. Most of the time, it all balances out and we’re just fine, but sometimes, it’s good to be a little more deliberate about monitoring.