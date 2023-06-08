With summer fun comes summer-related hazards for our pets, according to a Kansas State University veterinarian. "Summer is a time for all to enjoy, and by following these precautions, you and your pet will be able to enjoy it safely and to the fullest," said Susan Nelson, K-State veterinarian. Nelson suggests pet owners begin flea, tick and heartworm preventive care now if they haven't already, before numbers start increasing. Ticks bring many tick-borne illnesses, such as Lyme disease, Ehrlichiosis and Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Fleas can cause flea bite anemia, flea allergy dermatitis, plague, tapeworms and Bartonella henslae, which is the cause of cat scratch fever in people. Mosquitoes are behind heartworm disease for both dogs and cats, which is often fatal if left untreated. Year-round protection is suggested against all of these parasites. There are many choices available for both dogs and cats. Many of the heartworm preventives deworm against several intestinal parasites as well, which are also more prevalent during warmer weather. Make sure to treat all pets in the household for fleas and ticks, even if they don't go outdoors, as these pets are often a source of a persistent infestation and a reason for failure to rid them from your environment. If you are not sure which product to use, ask your local vet for a recommendation. Other recommendations so that people and their pets can safely enjoy all the fun that summer offers include: • Remember to reintroduce your dog slowly to exercise if they have been less active over the past months. In addition, look for signs of heat stress, including heavy panting, weakness, thick ropey saliva, dark red gums and collapse. • Before going to a dog park, make sure dogs are current on recommended vaccinations and review dog park etiquette. Be sure to watch your dog closely. • Never leave your pet confined to the car when temperatures start to rise, as heat stroke is too often a fatal consequence. • Hot weather also means hot pavement. Dogs can experience severe burns to the pads of their feet when walking on hot cement or asphalt pavements. • Many summer plants are toxic to your pets, including azaleas and rhododendrons. All parts of lilies, including the pollen, are toxic to cats. Keep herbicides, fertilizers and insecticides out of reach from pets and strictly follow all instructions for use. • Pets also can have allergies peak during this season, which can lead to itchy skin, sneezing and watery eyes. Talk to your veterinarian about products that can help your pet combat seasonal allergies. • Pets can be bitten and react to chigger bites just like humans. These pesky mites live in the grass, and their prevalence increases as temperatures and humidity levels rise. Their bites can cause inflammation and skin infections in both dogs and cats. • Make sure pets are properly identified with a tag, collar and microchip to ensure, if lost,
they will be returned to you. Even if your pet is kept indoors or is not prone to wandering, proper identification is always a good idea. • Make sure your pet always has access to fresh water and shade this time of year. Be aware that very young and old animals cannot tolerate extreme temperatures very well, so special care should be taken with them during periods of higher temperatures.
