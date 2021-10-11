Our skin changes with age. It becomes thinner, loses fat, and no longer looks as plump and smooth as it once did. Veins and bones can be seen more easily. Scratches, cuts, or bumps can take longer to heal. Years of sun tanning or being out in the sunlight for a long time may lead to wrinkles, dryness, age spots, and even cancer.
Many older people suffer from dry spots on their skin, often on their lower legs, elbows, and lower arms. There are many possible reasons for dry skin, such as not drinking enough liquids, spending too much time in the sun, being in very dry air and losing sweat and oil glands which is common with age. Dry skin also can be caused by health problems, such as diabetes or kidney disease.
Here are some ways to help dry itchy skin. Use moisturizers, like lotions, creams or ointments, every day. Take fewer baths and use milder soap. Warm water is less drying than hot water. Try using a humidifier to add moisture to a room.
Older people may bruise more easily than younger people. It can take longer for these bruises to heal. Some medicines or illnesses may also cause bruising. Talk to your doctor if you see bruises and don’t know how you got them, especially on parts of your body usually covered by clothing.
Over time, skin begins to wrinkle. Things in the environment, like ultraviolet light from the sun, can make the skin less elastic. Gravity can cause skin to sag and wrinkle. A lot of claims are made about how to make wrinkles go away. Many of them don’t work. Talk with a dermatologist or your regular doctor if you have concerns.
Age spots are flat, brown spots often caused by years in the sun. They are bigger than freckles and commonly show up on areas like the face, hands, arms, back and feet. Using a broad-spectrum sunscreen that helps protect against two types of the sun’s rays may prevent more age spots.
Skin cancer is a very common type of cancer in the United States. The main cause of skin cancer is the sun. Sunlamps and tanning booths can also cause skin cancer.
There are three types of skin cancers. Two types, basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, grow slowly and rarely spread to other parts of the body. These types of cancer are found mostly on parts of the skin exposed to the sun, like the head, face, neck, hands, and arms. But they can happen anywhere on your body. The third and most dangerous type of skin cancer is melanoma. It is rarer than the other types, but it can spread to other organs and be deadly. Check your skin for things that may be cancer. Look for changes such as a new growth or a sore that doesn’t heal.
Some sun can be good for you, but to keep your skin healthy, be careful. Limit time in the sun, use sunscreen, wear protective clothing and avoid tanning.
Your skin may change with age but remember, there are things you can do to help. Check your skin often. If you find any changes that worry you, see your doctor.
Visit www.nia.nih.gov, a website from the National Institute on Aging, for more health and wellness information for older adults.
