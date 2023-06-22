There are several types of home vacuum packaging equipment available, which vary in price and sophistication. These machines may extend the storage time of refrigerated, dried and frozen foods, but vacuum packaging is not a substitute for heat processing of home canned foods.
Vacuum packaging is also not a substitute for the refrigerator or freezer storage of foods that would otherwise require it. In fact, vacuum packaging can add to the concerns associated with storing of these perishable foods.
Producing a vacuum means removing air from the contents of a package. Oxygen in air does promote certain reactions in foods which can cause a decrease in quality. Removal of oxygen from the environment in the package will preserve some quality characteristics and extend the food’s shelf life.
On the other hand, removal of oxygen does not eliminate the possibility for all bacterial growth, it just changes the kinds of bacteria that grows. It does tend to limit the growth of spoilage bacteria. These are the bacteria that change the quality of food in noticeable ways (color, odor, sliminess, etc.). When these bacteria are allowed to multiply, they can let you know if the food is going bad before it reaches the point it makes someone sick. In a low-oxygen environment like vacuum packaging produces, the spoilage bacteria do not multiply very fast so the loss of food quality is slowed down.
Some pathogenic (illness-causing) bacteria, however, like low-oxygen environments and reproduce well in vacuum-packaged foods. In fact, without competition from spoilage bacteria, some pathogens reproduce even more rapidly. These bacteria often do not produce noticeable changes in the food, so there may be not indicators to warn the consumer that the food is unsafe to eat.
So, what does this mean? It means that perishable foods still need to be treated carefully to prevent pathogens from making them unsafe. Refrigeration at 38-40°F is critical to maintain safety. Vacuum packaging can also be safe for food that will be stored frozen. The food must be thawed carefully—in the refrigerator is preferred—to prevent bacterial growth.
Probably the most effective use of vacuum packaging is to extend the storage quality of non-perishable dry products such as nuts, crackers, or grain products. These products are low enough in moisture that bacteria growth is prevented.
