Those little seeds on top of hamburger buns look good, but to some people they are a health hazard. An estimated 1.5 million Americans have a sesame allergy.
Sesame is found no on top of buns but in many Asian dishes and in hummus made with tahini paste. Sesame seeds range in color from white to black. Allergic symptoms include mild skin irritations and hives to anaphylactic reactions.
If you suspect you are allergic to sesame, take steps to find out for sure. See a board-certified allergist for diagnosis. Read food labels, all of them!!! Keep a food log to track what you ate. This is very helpful when seeing a doctor.
What is Alpha-gal allergy?
Speaking of allergies, what is Alpha-gal allergy? The next time you work outside or do outdoor recreation, be aware of ticks and protect yourself from tick bites. The Lone Star tick has been linked to causing allergic reactions after eating red meat.
The Lone Star tick is a vector that can spread disease. Mosquitos and fleas are other insects that spread disease. The Alpha-gal molecule is carried in the saliva of Lone Star ticks. People bit by this tick can become sensitive and produce the immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibody. Unlike typical food allergies, which is a reaction to protein, this is a reaction to the carbohydrate galactose-a-1, 3-galactose. This carbohydrate is found in most mammals, such as red meat animals. It can also be in products made from mammals. It is not found in poultry or fish.
Symptoms include rash, hives, difficulty breathing, drop in blood pressure, dizziness, fainting, nausea and severe stomach pain. These symptoms can occur in three to six hours after eating read meat.
The Alpha-gal allergy can be severe, and potentially life-threatening. See a healthcare provider immediately for care.
