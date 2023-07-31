It’s no secret that our country’s healthcare system has its flaws. Few know these flaws are largely due to pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). PBMs have played a significant role in the high escalation of prescription medication costs. One of Kansas’ U.S. senators, Sen. Marshall, was part of a group of bipartisan legislators to recently introduce the Patients Before Middlemen Act to delink the compensation of pharmacy benefit managers from drug prices and utilization levels. This bill would ultimately restrict PBMs from favoring more expensive medications that drive up costs for Kansans and for that I’m thankful for his actions.
Lowering the costs of medications is of significant importance to me. Seniors, disabled Kansans, and many others have the most to benefit from Sen. Marshall’s legislation. I believe all Kansans agree that this should be one of the biggest priorities for Congress. While lowering the costs of prescription drugs, creating these drugs does not come easy or cheap. This is why I also want to commend Sen. Marshall for his past support of research and development (R&D). R&D allows our scientists to create powerful, life-saving medications like insulin or the recent COVID vaccinations by Pfizer or Moderna.
Kansas is one of 14 states that performs between $1 to $5 billion in research and development on an annual basis, seeing around $3 billion annually according to the National Science Board. In terms of federal funding, Kansas organizations receive approximately $300 million annually for R&D and we are seeing results. Look no further than the National Bio and Agro Defense Facility which opened just a few short months ago.
I strongly support Sen. Marshall protecting R&D funding while he fights to reduce the cost of prescription medications. With his position on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, as well as being a doctor, he must understand the importance of this issue. I commend Sen. Marshall for working with his colleagues in the Senate to protect the American people from current and future health risks while maintaining affordability.
Commented