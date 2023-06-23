Rainbow Communications’ roots run deep in northeast Kansas and are planting more in Atchison with its fiber network buildout. The fiber internet service provider began as a cooperative telephone company in Atchison, Brown, and Jackson counties in 1952, with its headquarters in Everest, KS, just 20 miles northwest on HWY 73 from Atchison. After three years of fiber construction in Atchison, Rainbow’s broadband network now passes an estimated 1,250 home and business locations within the city and has a local office at 721 Commercial Street.
Steady progress is undoubtedly being made, but in the original plans, Rainbow hoped to be nearer to completion by this time. However, COVID-19 created a stranglehold on materials and supplies, delaying construction which was something new for a company used to providing internet service at the speed of light via fiber optics.
Construction is underway, going south from the railroad tracks to the Atchison Hospital and traveling west along HWY-59. The construction area is divided into three “fiberhoods” named after their most popularly known landscapes: Bromley Park, Jackson Park, and Mt. St. Scholastica, which comprise approximately 1,050 homes and businesses.
The Mt. St. Scholastica fiberhood houses the electronics needed to expand into the other two fiberhoods, so it will be the first area of the three completed. When looking at a map, the Mt. St. Scholastica fiberhood runs south of the railroad tracks to U Street and west from the river to HWY 73. Residents on Rainbow’s waitlist in this area are expected to receive fiber internet service by October, with service available in the Bromley Park and Jackson Park fiberhoods by Spring 2024.
To be placed on Rainbow’s fiber internet waitlist, go to fiber.rainbowtel.net. Rainbow uses the site to determine its next build based on interest.
Rainbow continues to plant what they consider “homegrown” fiber internet in Atchison. With over seventy years of service in Atchison County, they continue to expand roots into Atchison by being an active local participant in the community and providing a broadband service that never restricts growth.
