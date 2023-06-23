ADDRESS: 721 Commercial St. | PHONE: 800-892-0163 | WEBSITE: fiber.rainbow.net

Rainbow Communications’ roots run deep in northeast Kansas and are planting more in Atchison with its fiber network buildout. The fiber internet service provider began as a cooperative telephone company in Atchison, Brown, and Jackson counties in 1952, with its headquarters in Everest, KS, just 20 miles northwest on HWY 73 from Atchison. After three years of fiber construction in Atchison, Rainbow’s broadband network now passes an estimated 1,250 home and business locations within the city and has a local office at 721 Commercial Street.