Fiber has landed
The fiber flight for the Downtown East fiberhood has been cleared for takeoff. Rainbow Communications is excited to announce that business and residential locations in Downtown East are ready for fiber internet and phone service installation. If your location is in Downtown East, the gates are now open, and we are boarding the fiber flight!
Business
A business solutions flight crew member will be contacting you to schedule a time to go over your fiber internet plan and phone or hosted PBX options.
Residential
Residential customers in the Downtown East fiberhood will receive an email from Rainbow with the subject line, “Now Boarding: Action Required To Take Flight”. In this email, customers will be directed to fill out a webform to select their fiber plan and options. Once the form is filled out and returned to Rainbow, a member of our flight crew will call to schedule your install.
Fiber Flight Updates
Construction is still progressing for the remaining areas of phase one, which include the Downtown West fiberhood. A big welcome to our anchor institutions, Amberwell Hospital and Benedictine College who took flight on Rainbow Fiber earlier this summer. We are so delighted to have them on board.
If you live or work in the city of Atchison and are interested in reliable, fast fiber internet, visit our fiber website at fiber.rainbowtel.net to book your future ticket to Take Flight with Rainbow Fiber!
Atchison, we cannot wait to serve you. This is no fly-by; we’re here for the duration.
