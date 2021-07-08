Every day, in every Benedictine monastery in the whole world, certain prayers are said. The members of the monastery, often with visitors and retreatants joining them, gather several times a day for what is called the Liturgy of the Hours, or the Divine Office. I have prayed it in other countries or heard it on recordings in Spanish, French, Italian, Latin, German, Portuguese, and even Swahili.
Although the customs of countries vary, the essential elements are always the same. The bulk of the content is made up of the 150 poetic pieces from Scripture known as the Book of Psalms. Why do we all use these prayers? The short answer is we have always said them; and I do mean always. These anonymous songs, many attributed to King David, have been passed on through the Old Testament since early Hebrew times. The first Christians continued to use them because they were an integral part of the Jewish prayer. In other words, we pray the prayers that Jesus himself, and his ancestors before him, prayed.
Some may wonder why we continue to stick with just these same 150 choices instead of adding new prayers or popular devotions of the day. Just as we don’t keep adding new books to the Bible, we have more than enough to think about in what we have inherited. Like popular religious hymns or patriotic songs or operas that endure for generations, they speak of the deepest feelings of the human race and give expression to the heart and soul.
They go though the whole range of feelings we have and things that we might ever want to pray about. Some psalms are appealing and easy to pray. They are the ones that are pure praise of the wonder of God, describing the beauty of creation and how much love God has for humankind. They are the gentle and comforting ones like the beloved “The Lord is my shepherd.”
Because the human condition is often challenging, we also have a deep appreciation for the ones that were written to seek God’s help in time of need. They can be very direct: “Help God, for the waters have risen to my neck.” We all know how that feels and, even if we are the type who rarely pray, we turn to God when the situation starts to feel desperate. There are a good number of psalms in which the composer is complaining to God about crises, either national ones like a threat of war or personal ones like illness or betrayal by a friend. The crisis may not just be in the present, but in the future. The psalmist may sometimes warn the people what might happen to them if they do not turn away from their evil ways. These psalms go hand in hand with another type that recalls sacred history. In these, the people are reminded that even when things have seemed most dire, especially in the exodus from Egypt and the years of wandering in the desert, God has always been there. Some of the psalms actually begin as a lament and then, after calling to mind how good and protective God is, they turn into a psalm of praise. The hardest psalms for many people are those that are pretty graphically venting anger against enemies. The psalmist rages against a personal or national enemy, throwing out curses for their destruction and even the death of their children.
As warm or as harsh as the various types of psalms are, they give voice to the feelings that people of every nation and time have shared. Isn’t it good that we can say it all to God?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.