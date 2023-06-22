There are many benefits to regularly checking on livestock after turning out on pasture. You can monitor forage resources, make sure water supplies are adequate or assess the general health and condition of animals. If you’re like me - you can simply enjoy spending time outside with the cows in peace and quiet of nature, away from people. One issue that can happen at any time of year, but is frequently seen in summer is Pinkeye.

Infectious Bovine Keratoconjunctivitis (IBK) or pinkeye can be very problematic at times. It is manifested as an inflammation/infection of the cornea and conjunctiva of one or both eyes. Pinkeye is a highly contagious infectious disease that affects cattle worldwide. The incidence and severity of this common disease can vary widely from year to year. One year there will be limited issues and the next can be a total train wreck! Pinkeye can cause substantial losses to the cattle industry through decreased weight gain, lowered milk production and treatment costs. Additionally, market research shows substantial discounts for feeder calves with indications of active or past pinkeye infections. In fact, a recent South Dakota study shows that calves with eye issues only averaged 57% - 76% value of their non-affected counterparts.