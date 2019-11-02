Today I’m sharing some things that have always bothered me. Things about which you readers probably couldn’t care less. Well, caring less or not, here I go.
Let’s start with flims/TV shows with which I have always had some difficulty.
First and foemost, “Hogan’s Heroes.” This TV series portrays Americans and Brits in WWII Nazi POW camps as happy, healthy, well-fed people who come and go from the camp as they please.
It further staffs the camps with inept, almost lovable buffoons, who are easily taken in and not really unkind. I cannot stand these concepts. I have never found anything amusing or entertaining about the WWII camps or the Nazis who staffed them. Watched this show twice, then banned it from my screen forever.
Secondly, although less offensive to me, “The Golden Girls.” This comedy series put forth the idea that people from Minnesota were naive and backward. I confess, I watched, and still watch, the series, but always wonder how Minnesota residents feel about it. I wish it had been less uncomplimentary.
And I simply cannot stand the sleaze ball stuff aired by Maury, Springer and Wilkos, etc. Where do the producers of this type of programming find their material and ... uh... guests? It took only one time around (and never through an entire episode) for me to change the channel, before I spit up.
If you like any these shows, I have no problem with that. But along with horror shows, they just aren’t my idea of entertainment.
Horror shows, for me, rank right up there with rollercoasters and other carnival style rides that also tend to make me spit up, though for different reasons. Fear, not disgust.
I also always had a problem with Don Rickles, the comedian who insulted everything and everybody. He apparently was a really good man and a good friend, but all I could think was how I’d feel if he put me down so rudely. My idea of a comedian who was a really good man was Bob Hope and his devotion to the military men and women. The only person who was a regular target of his humor? Bing Crosby. Yeah, I like those silly Road Shows.
I liked “Laugh-In” and the original “Saturday Night Live” cast. Now those were funny, and only made fun of government, my own favorite topic.
I’m such a fuddy-duddy hick dinosaur, I still watch “Home Improvement,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” and “Hee Haw.” And I’d watch Bob Newhart, if he were still on air.
Wanta know what else I like? Will, it my be hard to believe, but I like my own opinions. No, honestly, hard as it is to believe ...
