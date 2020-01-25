Great stuff that stays in my mind through the years helps to keep me on my feet and going.
Like flying down a backroad with my grandsons in my old black jalopy, then quickly easing off the gas pedal at the crest of a hill to let loose a flock of buterflies in our stomachs. Not for us, a dull black keyboard or boring TV program. We were small-scale space travelers based east of Eden, Kansas.
Finding that first mushroom near our space station, then going on to discover an entire fairy-ring of morels to be picked and fried in gobs of butter for an evening meal at Cape Callahan.
The merry-go-round at Lancaster Elementary was our weightless training machine, and our space gear was those shiny silver blankets sent to us by military organizations. We were supposed to buy the blankets and send them to those on active duty in the Middle East, but our active duty was chasing alien raccoons out of the middle of Raymond Erpelding’s cornfield.
Running across a dead whippoorwill at the Atchison County Lake, spendin an hour or so marveling at the size of its mouth as we looked at the birdie.
Holding a state funeral for Poor Will, complete with an arch of drawn paring knives as Will’s shoebox made the trip to the shoreline for the formal burial at lake. We didn’t try to pretend we had an ocean, imagination can stretch only so far you know.
Jumping in our spacecraft to chase a suspicious hot-air balloon as it floated over a dirt road north of Lancaster, before it made a spectacular descent in Ward Field’s pasture. Fortunately, I wearing my best spacesuit that morning, a purple onesie that left little to our (or anyone’s) semi-stretchable imagination.
Well, maybe my outfit was more unfortunate. In any case, the entire episode was a learning experience. We learned that excitement can cause forgetfulness, and haste makes tasteless.
My lack of suitable suiting was forgiven because of my role as teacher for younger Callahans in the rules and regs of rural space travel.
I has learned all I know about space by studying the logic given William Shatner by his sidekick, an alien dude named Spock. My Enterprise was much smaller than Star Trek’s craft, it was a Montgomery Ward Spacecycle bought from Albert Buttron.
My companion was a sidedog of little logic named Gertrude. What this fearless spaniel lacked in good sense, she made up for in warding off skunks and bluejays, which often threatened Dust Buster Outeresize. Don’t let anyone tell you that a Russian pooch was first canine in space. It was a lop-eared short-legged Heinz 57 mutt who ate her weight in table scraps daily.
I could go on forever about my watershed moments, but I’ll just close with one final lollapalooza: the day Don Dorssom’s Spanish water spaniel, Brownie, bit me. Browine was a tactician, waiting until only one major part of me was still outside the school room door. I have never trusted curly-haired dogs and men since that day I was outflanked and permanently given a dog-day label by a big ol’ faker who smiled at me right up until I turned my back on him.
Every since my Brownie Bite Boo-Boo, I have made it a point to meet dogs head-on. I believe the bigger the smile, the biggber the bite. Not necessarly the bigger the dog, though. There’s this tinly toothy terror in a Horton liquor store which has also found I have no rear guard ...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.