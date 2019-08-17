It’s said only one way, no doubl-talk
It seems to me that civilization is conditioned to say certain things one way and one way only, and I wonder were it all began and why. F’rintance:
Johnny and June; Bogart and Bacall. You never hear “Cash and Carter” or “Humphrey and Lauren.”
Who ever heard of “Hardy and Laurel” or “Ollie and Stan?” And Clyde never goes before Bonnie, Loeb before Leopold or Ginger ahead of Fred. And if the most talented rated, it probably should have been “Cher and Sonny.”
Did anyone ever say “Ives and Currier,” “Allen and Burns,” “elves and their Santa,” “Martin and Rowen,” or “Jerry and Tom?” You never hear about “Jerry and Ben’s ice cream,” either.
“Downs and ups?” That’s a no-no. No-no ... now theres one that’s the same any way you go.
Which leads me to “go and stop,” “outs and ins,” “carry and cash,” “flop-flip,” “out and down,” “swim or sink.”
Did any child ever play on a “totter-teeter” (or a “saw-see”)?
What about “Give me death or liberty?” Have you heard of “seven and four score years ago?”
“Stripes and stars?” “Eggs and ham?” “Noodles and chicken?” “Beans and pork?” “Scones and tea?” “The highway or my way?”
There must be a thousand or more other phrases that are always uttered the same way, so let’s get on to Something Completely Different.
Like the lost almosts, those siblings who never quite made the grade.
Most of us recognize the equal big time sibling achievements of Shirley MacLaine and Warren Beatty, Joan Fontaine and Olivia deHavilland, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Julia and Eric Roberts (Eric a bit less known), Donnie and Marie and other assorted Osmonds (and by the way, it’s never Marie and Donnie), and a few more well-known sib pairs or groups.
But give a bit of sympathy to some of the sibs who gave it their best shot but missed the big bucks: Tommy Cash, Jeanne Cagney, Adele Astaire, Stella Parton (But then, who could have as big a voice as Dolly?), Louise Mandrell, David Frizell (Cash, Parton, Mandress, Frizell ... country singer wanna-bes seem to top the list of also-rans), Bob Crosby (who made his mark as a band leader, but lost at Bing-o), the actor Edwin Booth (who didn’t miss the big bucks, but a big bang), and last, but certainly not least, Billy Carter, who didn’t make peanuts compared to Brother Jimmy.
And then there’s my daughter Shannon, who would have put her sibling in the shade if I’d produced a competitor for her. I’ve said it before: I’ll try anything once, but twice only if I like it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.