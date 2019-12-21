Allow me to offer some quirky little things one can do to make life interesting, curb boredom on the job and enjoy reasonable insanity:
During your lunch hour, sit in your parked car, put on sunglasses, and point your hairdryer at passing vehicles to see if the drivers slow down.
If you can get access to an inercom, page yourself. Don’t disguise your voice.
Every time someone asks you to do something, ask if they want fries with that.
Put a wastebasket on your desk and label it “In.”
In the memo field on your checks, write “For intimate favors.”
Finish all your sentences with “in accordance with the prophecy.”
In any written documents, don’t use any punctuation marks.
Whenever possible, skip instead of walking.
Specify that your drive-thru order is “to go.”
Sing along at your kids’ school program.
Put mosquito netting around your desk and play jungle sounds all day.
When your money comes out at the ATM, scream “I won, I won! Third time this week!”
Ask your co-workers to call you by your pro-wrestling name, “Killer Fishworm.”
When leaving a zoo, start running toward the parking lot, yelling “They’re loose, they’re loose!”
Tell your kids at the dinner table, “Due to the economy, we’re going to have to let one of you go.”
Put decaf in the office coffee maker for thee weeks; then, when they get over their caffeine addiction, switch to espresso.
In the space on a form that asks for your sex, write “still under study.”
And now, in the “Something Completely Different” Department:
As promised, money I would’ve spent on holiday cards and postage went to a military group, “Adopt a Platoon,” to help provide some small necessities to our troops in the field.
Thanks to my friend an neighbor, Mary Alyce Lednicky, for the nice messages. I never tire of haring that someone is reading this column. Keep praying for peace on earth and Constitutional duty and cooperation by our government officials.
One can only hope that next year, and the next decade, will be better.
