There’s some things I just haven’t been able to get off my mind lately. Up soap box.
No. 1: The reasons I’ve been told people should e allowed to buy AR-15 or AK-47 guns include target practice and hunting. Really? Well it’s my opinion (and you know how I love my opinions) that if you need the speed and fire-power of one of these assault weapons to hit an unarmed defenseless animal or a stationary target, you probably shouldn’t be shooting anything at anything.
Even law enforcement personnel don’t carry these guns, which are meant for one thing: to kill as many people as possible, as quickly as possible. I’m loudly and proudly in favor of limited gun control. I know people can be killed with any kind of gun, but the toll would be greatly lowered by limiting access to what I see as rapid-fire murder weapons.
No. 2: How is it possible that, during a sale of any product, the more I spend the more I’ll save? News media is swamped with ads containing that claim. I’ve usually found that the more I spend, the more I spend. Am I missing something here?
No. 3: What’s with these people who feel they have to weigh in on everything others put on social media? For that matter, what’s wrong with these people who feel they have to put every little detail of their lives on social media? From what I see and hear, a lot of grief comes from “haters” putting stuff online, and I think that particular “media” is pretty much “anti-social.” Folks who constantly get on the internet need to get on with their lives. Or just get a life, period.
No. 4: What kind of a world will we be leaving our grandchildren? I have two great-grandchildren, and each time I look at these precious little people, I feel fear for their future, and feel totally helpless to provide them with any really safe place. My best hope is that they won’t spend hours on the ‘net. Isis and other terrorists loves the ‘net; it’s that gang’s fertile field for recruitment. The ‘net is full of trash, ranting and raving, hate messages, threats and all kinds of crap, easily accessed by children who are fascinated with everything “social media.” Kids spend hours a day at the keyboard. Whatever happened to families playing Monopoly?
No. 5: I detest child abuse and would like to get my hands on anyone who makes a child’s life Hell. I think “time out” is a good idea, but a little swat on the fanny shouldn’t bring on Child Protective Services.
No. 6: I wonder why I wonder about so many things that I can’t change.
No. 7: Donald Trump.
Down soap box.
