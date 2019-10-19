Each day as I watch the 6 o’clock news, I reflect again on how fortunate I am to have been who and what and where I am.
Well, to tell you the truth, each day when I wake up, I reflect on how fortunate I am to wake up. Don’t preach to me about The Golden Years. The Golden Years pretty much suck, more like The Years of Gel Caps and Mirolax. But as long as I can hobble and wobble out to the kitchen and nuke yesterday morning’s left-over coffee and last night’s left-over pizza for breakfast, things could be worse.
But non-perks have become more frequent than perks. My big social event of the week is a trip to the grocery store, where I don’t buy green bananas. My descendants don’t eat bananas. Matter of fact, one grandson informs me he doesn’t eat ape food.
So as I swing screeching and grunting from the chandelier, I figure out there’s no use leaving not-quite-ripe fruit for someone who’s just going to toss it in the garbage pail. Canned goods are more inheritance-friendly among my troop.
But the grocery shopping is kind of fun. And the people are so nice. Tall people, total strangers, smilingly reach the top shelf for me, and the staff at Van Dyke’s in Atchison and Thriftway in Horton are top-shelf themselves. The employees and owners in both stores have always treated me so well, and in these, my heavy-medication years, they really make me feel special.
Everyone at Van Dyke’s remembers my name, I’m greeted on entry at both stores, and a wonderful gal at the Horton store ended my struggle with walker and grocery cart by simply showing me how to fit a shopping basket over the walker handles.
Yep, life is still good, gel caps, Mirolax, wobbly legs and all. Although, I could’ve used a little less rain this past week.
Alas, the year 2019 is in its final weeks, and I hope you readers will have a good rest of your hear, with happy times, fair treatment, love for one another no matter the shape of eyes, the color of skin, or the way we pray or don’t pray. Remember that old saying: “Love conquers all.”
Adapted from previous columns.
