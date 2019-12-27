With state lawmakers throwing up roadblocks, both Kansas City and St. Louis leaders have been forced to get creative in their attempts to reduce the gun violence that has plagued Missouri’s largest metro areas.
In this anything-goes gun-rights state, cities have little wiggle room to enact even the most modest restrictions on firearms.
But Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has managed to pass ordinances that prohibit domestic abusers and minors from possessing guns.
Now, St. Louis has taken action to keep guns out of city parks. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen recently approved an ordinance that classifies the city’s parks as child care facilities, which state law mandates are gun-free zones.
Could Kansas City steal a page from St. Louis’ playbook and do the same?
Lucas said he’ll watch the St. Louis measure closely before deciding whether to pursue a similar proposal.
St. Louis officials are braced for a possible legal challenge, but if the ordinance survives, Kansas City should follow St. Louis’ lead and prohibit firearms in city parks.
Concealed weapons are not allowed in Kansas City recreation centers or buildings maintained by the city’s parks and recreation department. Missouri’s open carry law does allow citizens to bring weapons to public parks, though.
Kansas City Councilwoman Melissa Robinson said she would support making parks gun-free zones.
“Parks should be designated for sacred recreational purposes and free from violence and conflict requiring deadly force,” she said.
Gun-rights advocates argue that the right to carry includes public places such as parks. They contend that bad guys don’t follow laws, and restrictions on firearms leave law-abiding citizens in harm’s way.
But the status quo embraced by the Republican-controlled Missouri legislature hasn’t curtailed gun violence. Kansas City’s homicide total for 2019 stood at an unacceptable 143 as of last week, and a firearm was used in at least 135 of those killings.
What’s more, Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield are among the nation’s most dangerous cities.
Sadly, city parks have not been a safe haven for families or others seeking to enjoy the great outdoors.
Evette Clint’s life was tragically cut short in 2017 when she was caught in the crossfire of gunshots after an altercation broke out during a gathering at Swope Park.
Clint was an innocent bystander. The 21-year-old single mother of one, who walked at Swope Park for exercise, was shot as she tried to leave the area.
While prohibiting firearms in parks won’t prevent every crime, police need all available tools at their disposal to reduce gun violence.
“Right now, when a parent brings (their) kids to a park and sees someone with a gun and calls the police, the police can do nothing,” said St. Louis Alderman Cara Spencer, who sponsored the gun measure for city parks.
She said the parks system should be designated a child care facility because it offers summer camps and other child care options. Kansas City Parks and Recreation provides a variety of programs for children as well.
“There may be a legal challenge, as with everything gun related in Missouri, but we believe it’s time to open the dialogue,” Spencer told The Star Editorial Board. “We welcome a challenge and the dialogue it will start.”
State lawmakers have left Kansas City and St. Louis with precious few options for reducing gun violence. But St. Louis’ new ordinance could provide a road map for making Kansas City’s parks safer.
— The Kansas City Star
