Being a farmer’s daughter all my life, there is one thing that holds constant agriculture production is a like a game of chance.
Farmers are gamblers at heart, even though they might not engage in gambling activities like poker or casinos. Farmers encounter potential livelihood risks like some do with every roll of the dice.
For most ag-producers, 2019 has brought with it some challenging burdens for all, from the farmers managing thousands of crop acreage to the backyard garden producers like me.
The higher rainfall amounts we have experienced bring lots of benefits, which is a good thing. It also brought delays to the scheme of things, from the traditional planting to harvest cycles, if one could get into their fields to farm at all. It also brought adverse conditions for livestock.
It is important to emphasize how the impact from the weather and flooding this year continues to linger, and it remains unknown how long it will. This is a concern reaching far beyond the realm of agriculture and into public consumerism.
I’m sure most of us have friends, acquaintances and/or loved ones who’ve been displaced from their homes. Most of us are also aware there are lengthy detours for commuters traveling from Kansas to Missouri, and vice versa. I believe this might be for a long haul, and if there are more inclement weather conditions, normalcy might be a dream of an even more distant future.
At the recent meeting of the Kansas Water Office’s Missouri Regional Advisory Committee, I learned how from Northwest Missouri toward the Iowa and Nebraska state lines, researchers have reported that only one field along the river banks has been planted this year, and many metal storage bins have been opened by inclement weather. The storms and flooding have completely ruined the segment of Kansas Highway 7 near White Cloud.
I predict our wallets will all feel a large hit before normal conditions return.
The government’s agricultural officials are offering incentives, for alternatives to traditional farming practices, improving conservation.
I managed to glean a couple of observations from my own personal gardening experience this year. After the rainy day spells subsided, the soil was pleasantly workable despite some windy days.
That is for the few days up until the temperature climbed into the 90s. It seemed like after the heat spell, the ground dried out very quickly, and many inch-wide gaps formed in the earth.
Some readers might recall I wrote a column in last year’s farm edition, about my experience from the effects of local aerial cover crop seeding. Hubby and I were rather stumped when we noticed some grains had spilled out from our gutters and sprouted in the flower beds.
After some consultation, we learned it was an annual mixture comprised of rye, radish and turnip seeds. I am pleased to report that while weeding — whenever I had the time to do it during the spring and summer — the winter-killed cover crop was easily removed with no sign of weeds beneath its cover, leaving the ground clear as mud.
