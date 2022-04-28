We all have to make many choices in our lives, large and small. In the Book of Deuteronomy (Dt. 30:19-20), Moses gives the people of Israel a major choice to make. Moses tells them, “This day I call the heavens and the earth as witnesses against you that I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live and that you may love the Lord your God, listen to his voice, and hold fast to him.”
Those who know me know how difficult it is for me to make choices. Even if the choices are not presented in terms of life and death, good and evil, as in this scripture reading, I still seek reassurance to know I’m doing the right thing. Somehow, after making the decision, I still doubt myself.
The passage from Deuteronomy should leave us with no doubts. It says that if we obey the commandments and walk in God’s ways, and keep all the statutes and ordinances, we will be blessed and grow numerous, and possess the land. However, I do not believe that this passage is about making the right choice and getting our just reward. Life is not always so easy. If we are really honest with ourselves, we will see deep within us glimpses of life and good, death and evil in the choices we make daily because we all carry light and darkness within us.
Even Jesus was presented with hard choices. In the stories of his forty days in the desert, the devil offers Jesus all the kingdoms of the world and all power and glory. When addressing him, the devil said: “IF you are the Son of God …” In saying this, the encounter went from a choice to a temptation for Jesus – the temptation to doubt that He was the beloved. Just for reference, right before this story of the temptation, Jesus had been baptized and had heard: “You are my beloved Son, with you I am well pleased.” Then, there is in scripture the genealogy of Jesus, tracing his lineage from Joseph all the way to being chosen of God.
Jesus was able to remember that he was not alone. He knew he was the son of God, but also that he descended from a lineage of people who loved and served God before him. Jesus was not only grounded in his identity, but was sustained by the identity of those who came before him. He did not doubt his belovedness for a minute. Jesus did not have to prove himself. His belovedness and God’s delight in Him were a given. His status as a Son could not be lost depending on his choices. It was more about remaining grounded in his identity as God’s Son, as the beloved. Also, Jesus held onto the strength of the scriptures and remained open to life.
I believe that the wilderness story has a lot to teach us. What if we let go of the questions about good or bad, right or wrong, and instead respond to the choices before us in ways that affirm our rootedness in God? How do we respond in ways that affirm our identity as children of God? As the beloved? What if I stop being afraid of making decisions and realize this is not a test and nothing I do can shatter God’s love for me?
I leave you with this quote by Henry Nouwen from Life of the Beloved (p.43): “From the moment we claim the truth of being the Beloved, we are faced with the call to become who we are. Becoming the Beloved is the great spiritual journey we have to make.”
