Let nothing disturb you,

On October 15 each year, the Catholic Church commemorates St. Teresa of Avila. Certainly, there are many reasons to honor her: a holy woman, a mystic, the author of many spiritual works and the first woman named a Doctor of the Church (a special designation for saints whose theology was especially significant for the Church). She was also a woman who lived through much pain and many difficulties as she worked to reform the Carmelite order of nuns to whom she belonged in the 1500s. The gospel that is read on her day is from Jesus’ discourse to the apostles at the Last Supper as he tried to prepare them for what was coming in the days ahead. It is most consoling to hear Jesus say, as he said to St. Teresa and says to us now, “If you abide in me, and my words abide in you, ask for whatever you wish, and it will be done for you.” Earlier in this discourse, in the preceding chapter of John’s gospel, Jesus is even more reassuring. In it He repeats twice: “Do not let your hearts be troubled.” What fitting messages for us, especially now as we live with such uncertainty in our world.
As any reading of St. Teresa's life shows, she was one who trusted in God’s help and, living in that hope, did not let her heart be troubled. Perhaps it is that trust which made possible another quality for which she is uniquely remembered: her humanness and her sense of humor. Yes, she was a mystic and had visions, and she went through many difficulties with the church leaders of her day. Yet she knew how to use humor and to laugh. Many have heard about her answering God; “If this is the way you treat your friends, it is no wonder you have so few.”
There are numerous other examples of her humor in her work with her sisters. A memorable one is when a community heard she would be arriving while they were in recreation. They decided they would impress her and go to the chapel instead. When she arrived, expecting to find them in recreation, she went to the chapel and called them out, saying, “Sisters, we are dumb enough by nature, let’s not try to make ourselves dumber by grace.” Another famous quote of hers is: “From silly devotions and sour-faced saints, good Lord, deliver us!” and “A sad nun is a bad nun. What would happen if we hid what little sense of humor we had.” Showing her humanness, she once said: “They tell me I should spend more time praying than talking to my friends. I tell them that when I am talking to my friends, I am praying.”
These are just a few examples. Her humor is not the least of the reasons we honor her. No doubt it came from her spiritual depth, her trust that God would take care of her, her conviction that she should hope, pray, and not worry.
Amid the painful pressures of these days, we can easily become discouraged and disturbed. It’s helpful to celebrate a woman who heard Jesus’ message to not let her heart be troubled, took the words seriously, and both hoped and waited in patience for answers to her prayers. She prayed:
Let nothing disturb you,
let nothing affright you,
for everything passes,
and God is unchanging,
through patience
all things are obtained,
who holds fast to God
finds nothing is lacking.
God alone suffices.
Such trust! No wonder she could laugh. May we imitate her trust in God, and so, never forget to laugh.
