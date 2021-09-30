I’m always energized when I travel through the United States, meeting with the grassroots activists who are doing the real work moving the ball forward for conservative causes. That’s why I recently visited the Sunflower State, to meet young pro-life activists at Benedictine College and leaders who are championing conservative initiatives like the Value Them Both amendment. It was a blessing to be back in Kansas amongst people who represent the American spirit so well.
In my discussions with students at Benedictine and leaders of the Kansas Republican Party, a few things became clear. The first is that the Kansas Supreme Court overreached in their April 2019 ruling, which made abortion legal throughout the state and decided it was a constitutional right. As one Kansas Supreme Court Justice noted in his dissenting opinion, the first line of the Kansas Constitution says: “All men are possessed of equal and inalienable natural rights, among which are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” Do the unborn not have this right? The Value Them Both amendment would recognize the constitutional rights of the unborn and the will of Kansans instead of the opinions of unelected judges. Students like those I met with at Benedictine College are doing incredible work to make sure the amendment passes on August 2nd of next year, and they are the future of our party.
Another topic that kept coming up was the leftward turn the state has taken under Governor Laura Kelly. With the state looking to recover from the shutdowns of the pandemic, Kansas needs people to get back to work with meaningful jobs. Instead, Kelly has presided over record high unemployment due to generous unemployment benefits, despite the cries of business owners. Even the Chairman of the Federal Reserve said that policies like Kelly’s were keeping unemployment high. Kelly has also remained silent on the crisis at our southern border created by President Joe Biden, which just this month saw over 200,000 illegal immigrants encountered at the southern border.
Rep. Sharice Davids, who represents Overland Park, has also pushed the state further to the left. Davids has been supportive of the Kansas Supreme Court’s activist abortion decision, and refused to put pressure on Biden for his failures in Afghanistan. Instead of calling out the administration publicly and pushing them to fix the situation, she shrank and failed to lead.
Looking at the records of these two legislators raises serious questions for Kansans – has the state improved under Democrats? Have you and your family been better off? Has your business thrived under their leadership? The tale of the tape is clear. Under President Biden, Governor Kelly, and Rep. Davids, we have seen an economy that is hurting businesses and families instead of lifting them up, and a failure to lead on important issues such as protecting the unborn, Afghanistan, and the border.
Kansas is not a blue state, as registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by over 355,000 registered voters. While the Republican Party is championing causes like the Value Them Both amendment that Kansans care about, the Democrat party is doing the opposite and making life more difficult for working families. It’s time for Kansans to rise up in 2022 to elect leaders who truly reflect their values and take back their state. With the help of everyday Kansans and activists like the ones I met at Benedictine College, we will do just that.
