In last week’s column, I wrote about the psalms of lament. These are the kind of prayers we’re probably all most familiar with – the prayer where I tell God my troubles and ask God to listen to me and get me out of whatever pain I’m experiencing. Like us, the psalmist tells God what’s wrong: I’m sick, I’ve been betrayed by friends, I’m alone, etc. Also like us, the psalmist puts it back on God. In some of them, there is a reminder to God of how faithful the writer has been. Psalm 71, for example, speaks of being old and frail, and reminds God that the psalmist has always been faithful and praised God. There is a little bit of a challenge to God. If I’ve been so good, then surely you have to take care of me now.
Of course, that might not always have been the case. Then the psalmist acknowledges guilt and tells God “Yes, I know I blew it, but I’m back now, so please take care of this and I promise I’ll never forget you again.” Sound familiar? If all else fails, you can at least tell God it might be time to repay someone else’s goodness. In Psalm 116, the author reminds God that he is “the son of your handmaid.” In other words, God could do this favor for the singer’s mother … desperate, but effective.
There is still another type of psalm. It's a type of "prayer" that is very hard for people to accept. Several songs are known as the cursing psalms, in which there is real desperation. The psalmist is in a truly dire situation, either in anger with an enemy or in conflict with an actual wartime enemy of the whole people. These go straight to asking God to kill off the enemy in very vivid, brutal ways. Psalm 69 says, “May their camp be desolate; let no one live in their tents.” Psalm 137 goes even further, talking about dashing the enemy’s children against a stone. It’s hard to call these psalms prayerful, but they remind us that we share in the most terrible human situations through our common humanity. As we pray, we acknowledge that there are many people right now feeling that kind of anger and desperation. St. Benedict suggests in his rule that, while Christians should not want to kill other actual people (especially children), we can still pray these psalms by substituting evil for people. In other words, I can see my own bad thoughts and urges as the enemy and, as soon as they enter my head, I should “dash them against the stone that is Christ.” Everyone should be wishing for that kind of murder.
The psalms of lament and curse are deeply emotional and deeply human. They go to the very center of our feelings and therefore must most definitely be laid before God. Jesus himself cried from the cross, “My God, why have you forsaken me?” In this most critical moment, he was praying Psalm 22. The next verse says, “I cry out by day but you do not answer.” We can only assume that Jesus got to the ending verses, one of which is “All the ends of the earth will remember and turn to God.” But Jesus’ intense suffering had to be expressed honestly to God, the only one who could help. So many of the most desperate psalms end like the brutal Psalm 69: “Let the oppressed see it and be glad; you who seek God, let your hearts revive. For the Lord hears the needy, and does not despise his own.” So go ahead and let it out.
