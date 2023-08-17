Medicare can be quite complex. It can be alarming if you have ever opened your Medicare Summary Notice (MSN) and noticed that Medicare denied an expensive service or procedure. As a Medicare beneficiary, you can appeal your denied claim. Before you rush to appeal your claim, ensure that your provider billed Medicare correctly for the item in question.

You will first want to review your MSN or Medicare Summary Notice. Your MSN is the notice you get after the provider files a claim to Medicare. It explains what the provider billed for, the Medicare-approved amount, what they paid, and the amount you may be responsible for. One possibility for the denied claim is that your provider made an error in billing. So, you might want to start by contacting your provider to ensure they billed Medicare correctly. If so, the provider can resubmit the claim to Medicare. If the provider believes they correctly billed Medicare, you may need to appeal your claim.