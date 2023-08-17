Medicare can be quite complex. It can be alarming if you have ever opened your Medicare Summary Notice (MSN) and noticed that Medicare denied an expensive service or procedure. As a Medicare beneficiary, you can appeal your denied claim. Before you rush to appeal your claim, ensure that your provider billed Medicare correctly for the item in question.
You will first want to review your MSN or Medicare Summary Notice. Your MSN is the notice you get after the provider files a claim to Medicare. It explains what the provider billed for, the Medicare-approved amount, what they paid, and the amount you may be responsible for. One possibility for the denied claim is that your provider made an error in billing. So, you might want to start by contacting your provider to ensure they billed Medicare correctly. If so, the provider can resubmit the claim to Medicare. If the provider believes they correctly billed Medicare, you may need to appeal your claim.
You have 120 days after receiving your MSN to file a first-level appeal with Medicare. The last page of your MSN will contain the information you need to file the appeal. You will need to file your appeal in writing. Using your MSN, circle the items that you disagree with. Explain in writing why you believe the item or services denied should be covered; you may use additional pages if needed. You may also include supporting information from your healthcare provider, ambulance company, or home healthcare provider. Ensure all pages include your name, Medicare number, and phone number. Make copies of all the pages you submit for appeal, and mail them to the address listed on your MSN.
If Medicare denies your appeal, you still have options; there are four additional levels of appeal. Level two appeals require a qualified independent contractor to review the appeal. This is a contractor who didn’t participate in the original appeal. Levels three through five require the claim to be more than a specific dollar amount to proceed to the next level.
There are a couple of other things you need to keep in mind. Sometimes your healthcare provider might ask you to sign an Advance Beneficiary Notice (ABN). An ABN is a notice that a doctor, supplier, or other provider gives a Medicare beneficiary before furnishing an item or service if the provider believes Medicare may deny. If you sign the ABN and Medicare denies payment, you will probably be responsible for paying for the item of service. If the provider fails to give you an ABN before you get the item or service, and Medicare denies payment, you may not have to pay for it. The second thing to remember is that if Medicare denies your claim and you have a Medigap insurance policy, Medigap will not pay on the denied claim. Medigap policies generally only pay for Medicare-approved items or services.
The steps outlined above are for original Medicare only. People with Medicare Advantage plans have a separate appeals process.
If you need help with a Medicare appeal and have a question about Medicare, contact Teresa Hatfield at K-State Research and Extension-Meadowlark District at 316-364-4125 or tlhatfield@ksu.edu. Medicare counseling services are available in Jackson, Jefferson, and Nemaha counties. If you seek help outside these counties, contact the statewide call center at 1-800-860-5260.
