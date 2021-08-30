Honey is a sweet treasure from Mother Nature. To use it in cooking and baking in place of sugar can take some practice. Here are some tips to achieve success.
For baking, start with recipes written specifically for honey instead of sugar.
For each cup of honey used to replace sugar, decrease the other recipe liquids by 1/4 of a cup.
To make measuring and the pouring of honey easier, coat the inside of a measuring cup with a thin layer of cooking oil or water.
Honey is acidic (pH 3.70-4.20) and sugar is neutral (pH 7.0). To counteract the acidity of honey, add 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda for each cup of honey used in the recipe.
When substituting sugar with honey in baked foods, decrease the oven temperature by 25 degrees. Honey tends to make the product brown (burn) at higher temperatures.
