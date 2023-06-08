When estimating forage production (typically for grazing), we often use a figure for fertilized brome of somewhere between 300 and 350 pounds of dry matter per inch of height. If we apply that to hay production as well, it might be pretty tempting, particularly in a short hay year, to mow a little lower than we normally would. While it may end up yielding a little more in the short term (the quality of that forage could be argued, but that’s another topic for another day…), it could end up costing you in the long term.

Most references would suggest a cutting height minimum of four inches. This allows for at least a little bit of ground cover while (hopefully…) leaving a small amount of green leaf area from which the plant can recover. When we remove a mass of top growth at one time like we do during a haying operation, we force the plant to recover using whatever green leaf area might be left in combination with energy in root systems. That combination does a pretty good job of allowing the plant to recover quickly, putting on new leaves and allowing the plant to continue to grow while replenishing root reserves as well. If we don’t leave any green leaves, however, the plant has to rely wholly on root reserves for recovery, while leaving soils exposed and increasing the potential for moisture loss. Can it work? Sure. Is it optimum for the long-term health of the stand? Probably not.