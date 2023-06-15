Many will remember 2012 for the dry weather issues plaguing the area. Fewer remember it for a phenomenon repeating itself right now: the ‘invasion’ of the hackberry butterfly. Mass hatch of this butterfly isn’t a surprise. It happens here annually. Fortunately, it doesn’t happen in numbers like this year, but when it does, we take notice.

Why here and now? We don’t have a great answer for that. Outbreaks like we’ve seen thus far are sporadic and unpredictable. Maybe it’s the winter we had? Maybe it’s moisture conditions? Maybe we’re just lucky. Whatever the reason, they’re presence can be alarming, made worse as they ‘rain’ on vehicles as they pass or swarm you as you walk by.