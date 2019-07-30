Will meat by any other name still appeal to consumers? A battle over whether fake meat must be labeled as such for consumers' sake is intensifying, and a Missouri law sits squarely at the heart of the debate.
Last year, the state became the first in the nation to make it a criminal offense for businesses to misrepresent as meat a product that is not derived from livestock or poultry.
The law aims to limit confusion as consumers navigate grocery store aisles filled with a growing number of plant-based products and other meat alternatives that look a whole lot like traditional burgers, hot dogs, turkey and more. Violators face up to a $1,000 fine and up to one year in jail.
Tofurky, a vegetarian food company, advocacy group Good Food Institute, the Animal Legal Defense Fund and the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri have filed suit, arguing that the First Amendment allows companies to label products as they see fit.
Free speech is not a license to mislead consumers. Missouri's truth-in-advertising laws exists for a reason. If food is plant-based, companies should label it accordingly. No one should be left wondering what they're consuming.
This issue should not be complicated: Fake meat isn't meat.
As an array of plant-based and clean-meat products gain popularity, consumers should know what, exactly, they're eating. Companies such as Tofurky, Impossible Foods, which makes the Impossible Burger, and Beyond Meat, which developed the Beyond Burger, should be required to inform consumers that their products are derived from plants or non-traditional agriculture.
Missouri's law allows label qualifiers such as "plant-based" to precede "meat" terms.
Proponents of the labeling regulations correctly argue that labeling on plant-based meat alternatives is misleading and confusing to consumers. Opponents say the new meatless, plant-based alternatives are healthy competition for the cattle industry.
But plant-based burgers are not beef in the traditional sense. They should be regulated. And requiring the use of a "plant-based'" qualifier on packaging is simply a matter of truth in advertising.
— The Kansas City Star
