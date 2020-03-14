With the coronavirus spreading throughout the U.S., Americans are reacting in a variety of ways. Some of them are smart, others … not so much.
Staying away from big crowds, stocking up on prescription medication and food in case of in-home isolation and washing hands frequently are all wise in the face of a pandemic that is spread through virus-laden droplets sneezed or coughed by sick people.
On the other hand, hoarding enormous quantities of toilet paper, crates of bottled water or five-year supplies of hand sanitizer as if the end is nigh is irrational and unhelpful to your fellow citizens.
And then there are simply idiotic and selfish reactions, such as stealing stocks of medical facemasks from hospitals and research facilities, as has been reported in the United States. The nation already has a woefully inadequate supply of facemasks, and taking protective gear away from those who work with sick people endangers everyone.
Panicking in the face of pandemic might make sense in a fictional zombie apocalypse, where 100% of those infected turn into flesh-eating monsters, but this kind of selfish and irrational behavior could very well make the coronavirus outbreak worse for everyone else.
As testing ramps up after a troubling delay, the number of confirmed cases will most likely rise quickly. Same with the global death toll. As this happens, people need to hold their panic level in check.
This means:
Not demanding diagnostic tests from health care providers if you are well and have had no known contact with a sick person. The U.S. has a shortage of testing kits, and priority should be given to those showing signs of illness or with documented exposure, not to nervous germophobes.
Not buying into “miracle cures,” such the drinkable silver concoction that televangelist Jim Bakker has been hawking on his show that he claims can cure people of a COVID-19 infection in 12 hours. It can’t; in fact, no cure has been found. There’s got to be a special place in hell for those who are profiteering from this outbreak.
Showing compassion, rather than distrust and disdain, for those who are infected or are self-quarantining to protect the rest of us.
And having patience with state and local government officials who are grappling with difficult decisions and trying to walk the line between complacency and overreaction to protect the community. Does it make sense for an entire county to quarantine, as Italy has done? We will only know in hindsight.
With the stock market seesawing and our usual work or school routines disrupted, it may feel a bit like the end of the world as we know it. It’s not, and we should act accordingly. Be careful, be responsible, but don’t give in to pandemic panic.
— Los Angeles Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.