I am very happy to report to you on the spirit of bipartisanship and cooperation that occurred in the last week of our main legislative in Topeka this month.
The week prior, we had shifted gears from multiple routine matters of Kansas to an emergency mode. Our House leadership team led the way with task completion, getting all emergency legislation to confront pandemic COVID-19 onto Gov. Laura Kelly’s desk by March 17.
This involved an unprecedented amount of legislation in unprecedented times.
We grieve the yearslong illness and recent death of the daughter of Senate President Susan Wagle — so very sad. My deepest sympathies to Susan.
We passed House Concurrent Resolution No. 5025, ratifying the State of Emergency Declaration and granting broad, sweeping authority to the governor. The Legislative Coordinating Council will provide oversight on all emergency resolutions the governor chooses to enact within three days; the council will be empowered to halt any order by a vote of 5-2. The governor will not be empowered to confiscate firearms, ammunition or land.
We passed Senate Bill No. 142, which grants authority to the State Board of Education to grant waivers for the number of school hours required, as determined by the local board of education. This is now in effect as we have an emergency declaration and all schools are closed throughout Kansas for the balance of the school year.
While some critics are unhappy with this action, it is for the greater good. I spoke with every superintendent in my district, and the decision has their support for providing certainty in very uncertain times.
We passed Senate Bill No. 102, allowing courts and our judiciary to extend or even suspend statutory deadlines. This bill also allows video conferencing in many court proceedings, particularly for the health and safety of our state judicial branch officials and employees.
We passed Senate Bill No. 173, providing for The Eisenhower Legacy Program for Kansas infrastructure for roads and bridges for the next 10 years. This is the next phase, after T-Works. This bill requires that $8 million be spent in each county for the next 10 years through 2030.
We passed House Bill 2168, allowing all Kansas Hospitals to be assessed and increase in their bed tax and provider assessment to 3%. This will allow direct access to rural hospitals — up to $361.5 million in new federal funding, to stabilize their bottom lines.
We passed House Substitute for Senate Bill 27, to increase unemployment benefits from 16 to 26 weeks in Kansas. We also eliminated the 1-week “waiting period.”
Finally, we passed Senate Bill 66, our budget legislation for the year that will provide for all functions of our state to continue without interruption for another year. This is so important. There are no frills or fluff in this budget. For example, there are no KPERS catch-up payments right now, because we must save every penny for COVID-19 emergency contingencies.
Whew, all of that in a few weeks’ time. I was very honored to represent you to help all of this happen. I want to shout out Lori Forge, Atchison County’s public health officer, and our county and city leaders, for helping guide us through this. Special kudos to Mayor Shawn Rizza for his ongoing great communications to the Atchison area and Dr. Pam Rizza for her communications, preparedness and advocacy.
At Atchison Hospital, we have a sound strategy in place to cope with this coming wave of the pandemic. We have enough personal protective equipment (PPE) at this time, but I expect we could run short if a very high volume of cases arises. We have six ventilators. I believe we are ready.
Our state motto, Ad Astra Per Aspera, defines who we are as Kansans. We will get through this difficulty together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.