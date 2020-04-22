The perception of age is a funny thing.
As mayor, I am always being told how young I am. As a father, my daughters are always pointing out new grey hairs as they show up, and asking what my life was like back in the old settler days. I am now in my fifth decade. I’ve been through the ‘80s, ‘90s, ‘00s, ‘10s, and ... April.
I stole that joke from my pastor, but it is absolutely right that time has slowed down. What happened three weeks ago feels like forever. The usual things that anchor our calendars like trips, important meetings and parties, have all been canceled. We are left to drift through the week as days run together.
It hasn’t all been bad, though. Everyone has gotten a much needed boost in family time. I see more kids and parents playing outside than I ever have before. When my family goes on our daily walk, it takes three times as long because we stop to chat with every neighbor along the way. I promise it’s always from a safe distance.
As the statewide Stay Home Order drags on, though, and the weather improves, the itch to return to our lives is growing stronger. Currently, the order is set to expire on May 3, but Gov. Laura Kelly has said that may be extended, if the need arises. That might be for everyone, or on a regional basis.
We also have a local Stay Home Order from the Atchison County Health Department. Lori Forge has done a fantastic job acting in the best interest of Atchison County. I trust that she will continue to act responsibly and take appropriate measures as we move forward.
I would imagine that we will see baby steps in our return to normalcy, and it will be essential to do so only when it is safe. We are still experiencing new cases in Atchison, and the peak isn’t projected to happen in Kansas until the end of April. That projection assumes Stay Home orders remain in place until the end of May, and it is for the entire state. Our local peak could be on a different schedule.
We need to continue to have patience and understanding with State and County officials as they navigate these uncharted waters. The last thing I want to see is an early return to normal, followed by a rapid increase in new infections. Not only does that put all of us back in danger, but it also means this last month of effort and sacrifice was wasted.
The City of Atchison will host a live community Q&A session on Facebook this Friday at 3 p.m. City Manager Becky Berger, USD 409 Superintendent Renee Scott, Atchison County Emergency Management Director Wes Lanter, Atchison County Health Department Officer Lori Forge, and Atchison Hospital Chief Medical Officer Norma Green, MD, will be live to answer questions from the public. State Rep. John Eplee, MD, will also be live to relate information about the state legislature’s response to COVID-19.
This is an excellent opportunity to hear exactly what is going on and what the continued response will be. For your questions, submit them ahead of time here: https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/GxBUkt.
I want to thank everyone for their determination. This has not been a comfortable experience for any of us. Still, I am proud of the way our community has come together to protect our neighbors. Let’s see this through and finish it strong.
