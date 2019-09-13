Why is Wilbur Ross still on the public payroll?
The latest offense by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, who oversees multiple federal research and environmental observation agencies, is the serious allegation that he ordered the leadership of the nation’s top meteorological agency to prop up President Donald Trump’s errant claims that Hurricane Dorian might hit Alabama.
The New York Times has reported that Ross threatened officials at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) with termination if they didn’t act to contradict the agency’s expert assessment that the storm had virtually no chance of striking the Yellowhammer State. In short, Ross said, Fall in line, weather scientists, or Hurricane Donald will blow you away.
Although a spokesperson for the Department of Commerce has denied that Ross threatened to fire anybody, the inspector general has begun a review of whether rules intended to safeguard scientific integrity were broken. Congressional Democrats, who have already lined up enough investigations to last several presidencies, have vowed to launch another inquiry.
The rules on scientific integrity were intended to safeguard research on controversial topics like climate change. Monica Medina, a former administrator at NOAA, who served during the administration of former President Barack Obama, said to an Associated Press reported that she “never thought that they would have to be using it for a weather forecast.”
“This is just beyond anything we could have imagined,” she said.
This is not Ross’ first corruption and obstruction rodeo. A year ago, he told Congress that a citizenship question was being considered on U.S. Census forms on orders from the Justice Department, to comply with the Voting Rights Act. Commerce staffers, in fact, confirmed that Ross himself had pressed the issue at the White House’s behest.
In confirmation hearings, the supposed billionaire had promised to divest his investments upon entering the powerful Cabinet position. More than a year later, he had still maintained several stock holdings — and entered into others — to the tune of a cool $1.2 million.
If Ross had decency, he’d resign. Trump should fire him in more unceremonious fashion than he just booted John Bolton.
Neither is happening. It falls once again to Congress to do the Trump administration’s job for it.
— Adapted from a New York Daily News editorial
