U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., deserves our thanks for making mental health a priority in this country’s health care conversations, and for advocating for a mechanism that is working.
Blunt now wants Congress to extend and possibly expand the Excellence in Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Act, which was signed into law five years ago.
We say: Follow Blunt’s lead.
Blunt has offered a bull’s-eye summation of the last half century of mental health treatment in the United States, and our country’s missed moment. He noted that one of the last bills signed by former President John F. Kennedy in 1963 was the Community Mental Health Act. Among other things it aimed to establish community mental health centers around the country, citing evidence that mental health problems could be treated better and more effectively in a community setting than in psychiatric hospitals.
But nearly half of those treatment centers were never built, Blunt said, and many places that had been treating mental health closed.
Five years ago, the Excellence in Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Act pushed back on that failure.
It created an eight-state pilot program to provide mental health services at Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics. Missouri is one of those states. According to Blunt, the clinics would offer 24/7 crisis services, outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment, immediate screenings, risk assessments and care coordination with hospitals, law enforcement and veterans groups.
It worked. Emergency room visits by the homeless were down, employment for those with mental health improved, and law enforcement contacts with people who have mental health issues also fell.
Blunt now wants to extend the program for another two years, and if money is available, expand it beyond those eight states.
We call on Congress to make this a priority.
— The Joplin Globe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.