The U.S. Postal Service, our oldest civilian institution, is in grave danger from the new coronavirus; some political leaders seem eager to strike a mortal blow.
On Friday, President Donald Trump threatened to block $10 billion in borrowing authority authorized by Congress unless the USPS raises its package mailing prices by “approximately four times.” Trump’s target is Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post and e-commerce giant Amazon. But the collateral damage would be vast.
Postal package rates would be far higher than those of FedEx or UPS, which could then raise theirs — to everybody. The Postal Service would very likely go under, at a time when we need it more than ever to handle voting by mail in the face of the coronavirus.
The Postal Service was already endangered before the new coronavirus came along to depress mailings and revenue. It has been in the red for 13 years and was struggling under questionable burdens that Congress imposed. Now, revenue is down by nearly a third from this time last year, and the USPS is warning that it could run out of cash by September without assistance from Congress.
Despite a myriad of competing ways to move merchandise and information, the Postal Service is as indispensable as ever and in one sense more so. There is no other institution, commercial or private, with the capacity to securely handle voting by mail, the contagion-free alternative to voting in person that is in great and growing demand.
For most of our history, the Post Office was a Cabinet Department, local postmasters were appointed or fired depending on who won the White House, and Congress set postal rates. A change in the law in 1970 was intended to get the politics out. What’s being discussed now is an illegitimate attempt to stir partisanship around an essential public service.
Whatever their merits, private delivery services are not a plausible replacement for the Postal Service. They are not obliged to serve every address in the nation, however remote or distant from the internet. Neither are they set up to handle the vast volumes of first-class mail, advertisements, catalogs and periodicals that are the Postal Service’s responsibilities.
Millions of people depend on the Postal Service for their Social Security checks, their medications and other necessities. Imagine, for a moment, that the Postal Service goes bankrupt and collapses. How much might it cost to mail a bill payment, a birthday card or an absentee ballot in the face of the pandemic? The cheapest FedEx envelope rate is $8.50.
How much more would it strain the economy to absorb another 630,000 people out of work?
Five states now vote all or almost all by mail. Other states need that capability given the uncertainty as to when it will be safe again to vote in person.
Congress should rescue the Postal Service with the same zeal in which it voted bailout money to America’s most profitable corporations, and Trump should get, or be pushed, out of the way.
— Sun Sentinel
(Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
