Let's talk about 4-H.
Composed of young people across Atchison County and across Kansas who are learning leadership, citizenship and life skills in partnerships with caring adults, there are many reasons why parents should choose 4-H when looking at the options available for young people.
We like to remind Atchison county folks that October is the start of another 4-H year, and we invite families to join now. Also, remember that 4-H is not just for kids in the country. Wherever you live, there is a 4-H group in your area.
One reason to consider 4-H is that it empowers young people to learn new skills and knowledge by working and learning with caring adults. Another is that 4-H is fun for young people and families, while teaching invaluable life skills in safe, accessible and welcoming places.
4-H permits young people, ages 7 to 18, to choose and explore from 30 projects, at their own pace and to their desired depth. 4-H uses “hands on” methods that are the most proven learning strategies. Learning responsibility, developing leadership, being curious to learn, developing positive character and developing friendships are key outcomes we desire in 4-H.
This is wrapped up in a theme of "Inspiring kids to do," in other words, to be active contributors in our neighborhoods.
While many programs offered for young people are entertaining, 4-H is much more. 4-H supports the family and community in developing the whole young person: Head (intellect), Heart (compassion, empathy, spirit, service-to-others), Hands (work ethic and industry), and Health (physical, mental, social).
Research provides evidence that youth who participate in 4-H clubs for a minimum of four years exhibit significantly higher verbal communication and oral presentation skills, have higher graduation rates and are less likely to engage in risky health behaviors than other youth.
Our volunteers, both adult and teens, coach and mentor young people toward successful futures. 4-H engages young people, adult mentors, and parents in enduring relationships that are effective in developing assets that will last a lifetime.
There are many good reasons to become involved in an organization that has such a proven record. Do contact the extension office by calling 913-833-5450 to receive details about 4-H or check the Atchison County website: http://www.atchison.ksu.edu
Farm Scene
Atchison county farmers have made some harvest progress as grain moisture slowly drops and fields dry. Soybeans are dropping leaves and stems are drying, which means the soybean harvest is quickly approaching. The recent moisture does create a pause in harvest, and means farmers regroup and go again until the last acre is in the combine.
I do want to remind Atchison County farmers of the possibility of entering the soybean yield contest, if they experience better yields than expected. While most were planted late, moisture this summer seems to have helped the soybean crop, and maybe your soybeans are just as good or better than others. An entry must be at least a five acre tract from a field, or an entire field can be harvested and submitted.
Lastly, I do remind farmers and helpers to be safe during harvest with machinery and around the farmstead. Remember to mentally think safety, to eat properly, take occasional breaks, and make sure all equipment is field ready.
