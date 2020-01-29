You may have noticed some construction barriers going up near the intersection of 14th Street and Kansas Avenue.
I’m sure you’ve seen the CSO fee on your water bill. If you live along the path of the Dam 6 sewer separation project, the construction has definitely been a burden. For being underground, the combined sewer system (CSO) sure makes its presence felt in Atchison.
For over 10 years, the City of Atchison has been working to separate our stormwater drains from our wastewater system. This action is taking place at the requirement of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The City is required to make improvements and work within timelines dictated by our consent agreement with KDHE.
Now, before you start grousing that this is another case of big government run amok, it might be helpful to explain how a combined sewer system works.
Combined sewers collect both wastewater and rainwater in the same pipes. All of this then goes to the wastewater treatment plant for processing before heading to the Missouri River. In dry weather, this system works great, and everything is treated before being discharged, but during heavy rain events, the system can get overloaded and bypass the treatment facility.
That means that raw sewage is being dumped directly into White Clay Creek and the Missouri River. A bypass can also happen during heavy flooding of the Missouri River when the water level overcomes our bypass locations. Obviously, this is an unacceptable outcome that can have devastating consequences on the environment and cities downriver.
When Atchison was founded over 150 years ago, the CSO system was top of the line and the environmental impact wasn’t a consideration. Historically, cities didn’t have treatment facilities, so there was no need to have separate sewer systems. Fast forward to the Clean Water Act in 1972, and suddenly there was a change in standards.
Every City along the Missouri River dumping raw sewage was having an impact, and it was time for cities to clean up their acts.
When the Clean Water Act passed Congress, it came with federal money to help offset the cost of modernizing sewers. Atchison City Leaders at the time chose not to take advantage of this, and to ignore the increasingly stern warnings from the EPA and KDHE. The thought at the time was that the Clean Water Act was an unfunded mandate we couldn’t be forced to undertake these expensive updates.
All of this came to a head a little over ten years ago when KDHE showed it could, in fact, force the City to act. Atchison signed a consent agreement committing to accelerating sewer fund revenues and the construction of an aggressive schedule of projects. Unfortunately, after decades of dragging our feet, federal funding for these projects had dried up.
Atchison is now in a position where we are paying for these expensive fixes ourselves, and on someone else’s timeline. That combines to give us higher sewer and CSO fees on our water bills. It’s no surprise when considering the costs associated with our current projects. The Dam 6 Separation Project is expected to spend $252,000 on engineering expenses, and $1,834,000 on construction costs. It also means street closures and easements on people’s properties.
It’s easy to see why past city leaders wanted to drag their feet and put this off for as long as possible, but now the bill has come due.
While Atchison is saddled with the consequences of those past decisions, we have certainly learned our lesson. The City is very aggressive in using grant funds to augment our budget. While the projects may not always align with everyone’s priorities, history has shown us the importance of taking advantage of outside funding while it’s available.
Those funding opportunities don’t last forever, and maximizing our investments is more important than ever.
