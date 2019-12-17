Finishing all the tasks that need to be completed in a day is a constant race against the clock. Time management is an important skill to master, but I have yet to figure out how to fit more than 24 hours in a day.
When faced with more to do than I can possibly accomplish, I don’t rely on a clock, but instead a compass.
In our lives, the clock represents schedules, deadlines, and appointments. It pulls our focus towards the immediate. The compass embodies our purpose and direction. It encourages us to take the long view.
No amount of time management and efficiency can make up for not having a clear mission. It’s only by viewing your life through the lens of your compass that you can begin to prioritize daily tasks in a way that achieves your long term goals.
Work with the city is no different. It is easy to get caught up in daily tasks and systems. We strive to have a responsive staff that will react to the community’s needs as they pop up. We also have to make sure that our daily work is serving a larger goal with a clear direction in mind.
Determining between competing priorities in life can prove challenging. Prioritizing the needs of an entire city gets infinitely more complex. Most people can tell the difference between a good and a bad decision. What’s harder is choosing between good and best. That’s where we need your help.
This spring, the City of Atchison is building a strategic plan to act as our compass in the coming years. Over the next several months, we will be asking for your input, and tailoring this plan to that feedback.
It’s crucial for the city to have a roadmap of where we’re at, where we want to go, and how we want to get there. Part of this process is also creating measurable goals to let us know we’re on the right track. This allows us to allocate resources where they are needed to achieve our priorities.
We will be conducting surveys as well as several meetings to try and get as much feedback as possible. As we meet with different groups around town, I hope you’ll take part and give us your opinions. That input will allow us to adapt to upcoming trends while also staying true to Atchison’s core character.
If you have a group that you think should be represented, or you want to make sure you stay up to date on the process, feel free to reach out to city staff or follow my Mayor page on Facebook where I will be posting updates.
